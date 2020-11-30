Newegg Cyber Monday deals: HP Pavilion, Acer laptops, more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

While online retailer Newegg, which has long held a place in the hearts of PC builders and upgraders with its wide assortment of components, has joined the Black Friday shopping hullabaloo in recent years, Cyber Monday is in its wheelhouse. As always, DIY types will get plenty of discounts on upgrade parts, but there are also a number of solid laptop and desktop PC deals that we've highlighted below.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop for $699.99 $100 off This Legion Tower 5 desktop is a stylish budget tower for gamers on a budget, with specs including a Core i5-10400F six-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and both a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD. Rounding things out is a GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card that Nvidia claims can deliver a performance boost of up to 50 percent over the original 1650 card. View Now at Newegg

HP Pavilion 16-a0025nr gaming laptop for $729.99 $120 off Newegg has those who prefer the option to game on the go covered with this Pavilion laptop, which splits the difference between 15.6-inch and 17-inch models with a 16.1-inch full HD display. That keeps the system weight under 5 pounds -- not a featherweight, but also not the gaming notebook behemoths of old -- even with a Core i5-10300H CPU, 12GB of memory, 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card stuffed inside. View Now at Newegg

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i desktop for $599.99 $164 off We haven't seen a lot of all-in-one PC deals on Cyber Monday, so we definitely took notice of this Newegg sale on an IdeaCentre 3i built around a 23.8-inch full HD touchscreen. The Core i5-10400T chip inside provides a bit more power than Core i3-based AIOs, and your storage needs will be met with both a terabyte hard drive and a 256GB SSD. View Now at Newegg

