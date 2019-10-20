Nimbus9 cases for the Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro: Drop protection with easy car mount support

Owners of an iPhone XS: Is it worth upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro? Apple just announced the first iPhone with a Pro name. But is it really that much better than the iPhone XS?

There is a massive accessory market for the Apple iPhone and I've been testing a ton of cases over the past month as I continue to use the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. For the past week, I've been using three case series from Nimbus9 with two of them supporting a slick automobile mounting system while all offer MIL-STD 810G rated drop protection.

The Nimbus9 Ghost 2 and Nimbus9 Cirrus 2 cases are mount ready with a metal plate built into the lower back of these cases. The Phantom 2 doesn't work with the mounting system, but offers shock absorption, color options, transparency, and raised metallic buttons.

Ghost 2 Pro with car mount

The Ghost 2 Pro package includes the mounting system that is composed of a magnetic mount base, vent mount, and dash mount. The magnetic base has a ball on one end that fits into a socket of the vent or dash mount so you can set it up in your vehicle in a manner that works best for you. Given the angles of the dash in my cars, I used the vent mount.

The Ghost 2 is available in a variety of colors (Rose Gold/Turquoise Blue, Black/Crimson, Gunmetal Gray/Pure White) with an extra lower back panel so you can choose between a couple of highlight colors for your setup. Raised metallic buttons are also present, but I found them to wiggle more than I would like even though they activate the volume and right side button just fine.

This $49.95 setup is worth the money if you wish to easily mount your iPhone 11 in your car. The magnetic is strong and the vent mount rubber attachment keeps your iPhone securely in place in your vents. The metal to attach to the magnet is contained within the lower back panel of the case.

The inner shell part of the case is made from TPU material so you can easily hold onto your iPhone 11/11 Pro while knowing that it has edge and back protection. The material on the edges also rises just above the display to help protect your screen when placed face down on a table.

Cirrus 2

My favorite of the three Nimbus9 series I tested was the Cirrus 2 cases that are composed of an inner soft TPU material and an outer hard shell. A variety of color options are available for the hard shell so you can customize the case to your liking. The metal piece is also found in the bottom of this hard shell so you can connect your iPhone 11 to the car mount system.

The Cirrus 2 case is available for $34.95 in Crimson, Black, Gunmetal Gray, Midnight Blue. Various color packs of the back shell are available too, such as the pitstop collection (red, silver, blue) and tropical collection (mint, pink, and peach).

These cases are fully wireless and Apple Pay compatible, even with the hard outer back shell in place. The metal piece for car mount support is attached below the wireless charging coil.

Phantom 2

The Phantom 2 cases do not work with the mounting system but provide a transparent look while having a heavily textured inside to offer improved shock absorption. The Phantom 2 can be found in Carbon, Clear, Flamingo, and Pacific Blue for $34.95.

Openings in the bottom for the Lightning port, microphone, and speaker are present while metallic raised buttons make it easy to control the volume and Siri.