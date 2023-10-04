'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases to secure your new phone
Google just dropped the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones at its Made by Google event in New York City. The new phones boast improved camera quality and the company's most powerful chip to date, integrate Google AI, and offer sharper displays, among other features.
Google upgraded the Pixel 8's rear camera and refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and the company embedded powerful security features and around-the-clock battery life into this new phone, which starts at $699. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, you're getting a pro-level triple rear camera system (the best camera to date, according to the company), a brighter display, the same all-day battery and expedient performance, and, for the first time in a Google Pixel, a thermometer that scans the temperature of food and beverages. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999.
Protect your new phone and all of its new features with a case that you can trust. ZDNET has scoured the web for the best phone cases that offer drop protection and a sleek style to secure your phone and reduce the chances of cracks, scuffs, or dents to that new device. Our pick for the best Google Pixel case is Dbrand's Grip Case thanks to its 10 feet of impact protection, grippy and secure feel, and reasonable price. But any of the cases on this list can provide security and style. Keep reading for more of our favorite Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases.
The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases you can buy
- MagSafe-enabled
- Super grippy
- 10 feet of impact protection
- The grippy-ness of the phone might be tough for easy pocketability
Dbrand Grip Case features: 10 feet of impact protection | Available for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Customizable with up to 40+ options | MagSafe-enabled
For people whose phones are perpetually in their hands, this Dbrand Grip Case makes sure that phone stays there. This case, according to Dbrand, is the grippiest you're gonna get. Thousands of micro-dotted textures that line the rim of the phone case ensure an unshakeable grasp on your new phone. The case comes in a signature black lining but you can customize your design with over 40 options from Dbrand. Depending on your case's customization, the Grip case is between $45 and $55.
- Eight feet of drop protection
- Made with recycled material
- Doesn't have protective corners like other Casetify cases
Casetify Impact Case features: 8 feet of drop protection | EcoShock cushioning technology | Available for Pixel 8 and Pro | Comes in clear/black and matte/black
A protective case is great, but oftentimes it feels like you're trading off style for security. But Casetify's Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases offer both. You can customize your case with Casetify's in-house designs or prints, names, and monograms. With the case made up of 65% recycled plastic, it's also a more eco-conscious choice. Raised bezels and Casetify's EcoShock cushioning and dissipation technology keep your phone's screen and camera safe for up to eight feet of drop protection.
- Affordable
- Military-grade protection
- Only comes in one color
Spigen Rugged Armor Case features: Military-grade protection | Available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Comes in matte black
It can be tough to find a good quality phone case that's below $50, but this one from Spigen provides military-grade protection through its Air Cushion technology, a sleek, clean design, and raised bezels for screen and camera security. And, most importantly, it's only $30. This case is for the purists out there -- it doesn't come with any special features (and it only comes in matte black) but it protects your phone without any of the bells and whistles for a comparably inexpensive price.
- 12-foot drop protection
- Lifetime warranty
- Clear cases tend to yellow overtime
Case-Mate Signature Clear Case features: 12 feet of drop protection | Comes in clear | Made with recycled TPU
Clear cases might not seem exciting, but when they offer 12 feet of drop protection and are made with 50% TPU, they're worthy of your attention. Plus, they let you show off the nice new color of your Pixel phone. This Case-Mate Signature Clear Case is only $30 and offers the highest level of drop protection on this list. Plus, if anything happens to this case and it doesn't live up to its promises, Case-Mate lifetime warranty will make amends.
- Dual-layer protection for added security
- Comes in stylish designs and colors
- Not as protective as other cases on this list
Burga Tough Case features: Dual-layer protection | Available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
I'll be so bold and admit that sometimes I prize beauty over functionality. This is a phone you're going to be taking mirror selfies with. Why have an ugly, bland case in all those photos of yours? These Burga Tough cases are by far the cutest cases in this lineup that will surely please the aesthetes. Whether you want your Google Pixel to be decked out in checkers, zebra print, snakeskin, flowers, or doodled hearts, Burga's got you. While not as protective as the other cases on this list, the Burga cases still offer dual-layer protection through a silicone interior and hardshell exterior and raised bezels for protection where it counts. Cases start at $50.
What's the best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case?
The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case you can buy is Dbrand's Grip Case. At $45, it offers the highest level of drop protection, plenty of designs, and MagSafe-enabled technology to dock all your portable chargers, wallets, and more.
|Google Pixel 8 Case
|Price
|Drop protection?
|Dbrand Grip Case
|$45
|Yes
|Casetify Impact Case
|$40
|Yes
|Spigen Rugged Armor Case
|$30
|Yes
|Case-Mate Signature Clear Case
|$30
|Yes
|Burga Tough Case
|$50
|No
Which Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro case is right for you?
The right phone case for you depends on what matters most to you in a case. If you want a versatile phone case that protects your phone upon drops and that you can plug a MagSafe wallet or charger onto, you'd be smart to buy Dbrand's grip case. But if you want a customizable case that matches your style and vibe, a Burga or Casetify case could be the move. Both companies boast cute and unique designs, as well as some drop protection (Case-Mate's case offers 12 feet and Casetify's cases offer 8 feet, while Burga's cases fall flat of legit drop protection).
|Choose this case...
|If you want...
|Dbrand Grip Case
|A great case with drop protection of up to 10 feet, a grippy texture that stays in your hand, over 40 different design options, and MagSafe-enabled tech that starts at $45.
|Casetify Impact Case
|A case with up to 8 feet of drop protection that's made with recycled material and is super customizable, starting at $40.
|Spigen Rugged Armor Case
|A black case that's affordable for just $30 but will also secure your phone with military-grade protection.
|Case-Mate Signature Clear Case
|A clear case at an affordable price that offers the highest level of drop protection at 12 feet.
|Burga Tough Case
|A stylish case with over 200 designs to choose from that offers some security, but not much.
How did we choose these Pixel 8 cases?
While considering which cases to include in this Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro roundup, a few factors influenced our decisions. Those include:
- Drop protection: A phone case is first and foremost supposed to protect your phone. The best phone cases offer some sort of drop protection. The top cases on this list provide drop or impact protection of up to 8 to 12 feet. That's a big deal -- and will surely save your phone from cracks and scratches.
- Customization: As protective as a case should be, it should also feel like your own. We considered phone cases with plenty of design variations and options for ultimate personalization.
- Special features: We considered phone cases with MagSafe attachments, wireless charging capabilities, and more.
Do Google Pixel phones need a case?
Even if you have gone without a screen protector or phone case on your past phones, you can't count on good luck and gracefulness forever. The laws of gravity come for us all. Eventually you're going to drop your phone. And when that happens, and if your phone breaks, screen repairs and damage could cost you hundreds of dollars -- far more than a screen protector and phone case will.
What cases work for Google Pixel 8?
Case brands like Casetify, Dbrand, Spigen, Case-Mate, and Burga all offer compatible cases for the Google Pixel 8 series.
How much does the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cost?
The Pixel 8 starts at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999.
Are there alternative Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases worth considering?
While the cases above provide your Pixel 8 with protection, style, and a slew of handy features, there are dozens of alternative phone cases with special touches at varying price points you can consider. Below are a few of them.
Best Google Pixel 8 case alternative
Premium Leather Google Pixel Case
Grab this premium leather case that comes in nine different colors and is on sale for $40.
Best budget alternative
Oneagle Pixel 8 Case with Screen Protectors
With six different colors to choose from and 15 feet of drop protection, this case is practically a steal. And it's currently on sale on Amazon for only $16. Plus, it comes with, not one, but two screen protectors.
Best Google Pixel 8 case alternative
Humixx Google Pixel 8 Pro Case
This Pixel 8 Pro case has military-grade drop protection, a matte feel, and comes in black or clear. And right now, it's just $21.
Best Google Pixel 8 case alternative
Mous Thin Magnetic Case for Pixel 8
This Mous case is made for magnetic attachments like wallets, portable chargers, car phone mounts, and more. The case comes in steel blue or black and starts at $45.