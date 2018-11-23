Nodus Access Case III for the Apple iPhone XR: An Italian leather folio that props up for media watching

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

A few years ago I could find phones with integrated kickstands, but today I look for cases that serve to prop my phone up to enjoy media content. My phone is also always with me, while my wallet and cash can be left at home without worry.

The Nodus Access Case III is available now for $51.09 (normally $63.86) thanks to a current Black Friday sale that is valid until Monday, 26 November. Free shipping is provided to the US and available colors include Chestnut Brown, Ebony Black, Dark Teal, and Taupe Gray. I was sent the a Chestnut Brown one to evaluate.

The Access Case III lies flat out as a piece of colored leather about 6-1/2 inches wide by about 6 inches tall. The inside of the case is black microfiber material to protect your iPhone XR. There is one opening on the back for the rear camera and flash.

There are no card slots on the Nodus Access Case III like we see in some other cases. Instead there is a long pocket that can hold up to three cards and some cash. The Nodus logo and name is stamped into the bottom of the leather on this pocket.

Unlike some other cases that have embedded frames to snap your iPhone into, you simply rest your iPhone XR down on a pad of micro suction material about 1-1/2 inches wide and 5 inches tall positioned along the right side near the camera opening. I like that it is easy to position your iPhone XR in this manner and then quickly remove and pocket it if you no longer want to carry the folio case. The micro suction material holds your phone very securely and when I hold the case by the front flap and shake it around, the iPhone XR stays put.

In order to enjoy TV shows and movies, you simply rotate the case and your iPhone into landscape orientation and then push back on the top (right side) of your iPhone XR in order to kick out the bottom of the iPhone. The bottom (left side) of your iPhone XR then rests on the front flap of the Nodus case over the leather on the long card/cash storage areas. The angle can be adjusted and it has worked perfectly in helping me binge on some Netflix shows during my daily train commute.

Apple Pay and wireless charging work with the Access Case III. All buttons and the Lightning port are fully accessible and there is nothing that hampers the full use of your iPhone XR with this case. There are no magnets on the case so when you open the front flap, the display does not automatically turn on.

The leather is soft and supple with a wonderful smell. High quality, tight stitching is evident on the case too. The overall look and quality is excellent and the price is reasonable for such a high quality leather product.

Nodus currently has its Black Friday sale underway with 20 percent off everything in the store and up to 70 percent off selected products if you sign up for its newsletter. I recently tried out the Compact Wallet that gives you a great minimalist wallet with one pocket that has a RFID protector in order to keep a couple of your cards safe.