Nokia 7.1 to hit US at $350: Here's why it's raising the bar for mid-range phones

HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia phone brand, has announced the Nokia 7.1, a pure Android phone that raises the bar for the mid-range market with an appealing price.

Unlike last year's $400 China-only Nokia 7, the Nokia 7.1 is coming to the US and Europe for around $350.

Like many Android phones, the Nokia 7.1 has a notch, but the device's 5.84-inch full HD screen isn't edge-to-edge due a small bezel on the bottom.

It's the latest addition to the Nokia Android One family, which includes the mid-range Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus, and the high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and features dual Zeiss Optics rear cameras with 12-megapixel and five-megapixel sensors, which support the bokeh effect.

It also has an eight-megapixel front-facing camera and features Nokia's 'bothie' pictures, which use front and rear cameras with a new slider to adjust the split screen.

The Nokia 7.1 is shipping with Android Oreo but HMD said it is ready to receive the Android Pie 9.0 update.

The phone has a 3,060mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Despite keeping the headphone jack, HMD Global also launched a pair of wireless earphones: the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones.

In the UK, it's throwing in the True Wireless Earbuds for free with pre-orders of the Nokia 7.1.

The True Wireless Earbuds have a 3.5-hour battery life, while the cylindrical charging case holds enough charge to give up to 16 hours of battery life, according to HMD. They connect via Universal Bluetooth 5.0 and are splash resistant.

The Pro Wireless earphones are wired to a neck band. It offers up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge, features vibration alerts, and connects via Bluetooth 4.2.

According to Android Authority, the earphones will cost about €69 (£61) while the earbuds will cost €129 (£114). They'll be available in the UK in November and will be available elsewhere in Europe by the end of the year.

HMD Global says global average prices for the Nokia 7.1 will be €319 ($367, £282) for the 3GB RAM with 32GB model while the 4GB RAM with 64GB model will cost €349 ($402, £308).

Presales of Nokia 7.1 kick off today in the US, UK, and Europe. In the US it will be available on October 28 at Amazon, Best Buy's website, and B&H. It will be available from Best Buy stores on November 4.

