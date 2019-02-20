Nokia appoints new Brazil head

Nokia has appointed one of its senior executives to lead the operation in Brazil.

Former sales director Luiz Tonisi had been working at the company for the last seven years and been promoted to lead strategy and operations in the Latin American country.

Tonisi will continue to report to Latin America head at the company, Osvaldo Di Campli.

"Being able to lead a team exclusively dedicated [to Brazil] is an incredible chance to go further, direct efforts to segments of the economy that are experiencing digital transformation, to open up new areas of business, such as 5G, partnerships with the B2B areas of our operators - customers and the end users themselves," Tonisi says.

According to the executive, the company is "committed to digitalization in Brazil". Tonisi is now tasked with capitalizing on the development opportunities in the country around business transformation based on 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

Back in 2015, Nokia started to express interest in exploiting opportunities within IoT in Brazil. It signed an agreement with local mobile operator Oi around the development of products and services in the field.

Last year, the company was on the lookout for Brazilian startups developing offerings based on the IoT approach for a global acceleration initiative.