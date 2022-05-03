Nomad launches Mother's Day collection, offers 20% off tech accessories

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 8, but you still have time to shop for a gift from Nomad.

To celebrate the holiday, Nomad is running a promotion that takes 20% off popular accessories for the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other common Apple devices, like the AirTag. In fact, there's even a dedicated page on Nomad's site with curated gear for women.

I've tested and used many Nomad products over the last few years, and all of them have been high-quality and reliable. I'm particularly fond of the leather case for the AirPods Pro and the leather loop for the AirTag.

Check out Nomad's shop, and make sure to use MOM20 at checkout to get your discount.