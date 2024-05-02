'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 15 best Mother's Day gifts for tech-loving moms
Mother's Day 2024 is right around the corner, and we know that finding the perfect gift to say "thank you" isn't an easy feat. While it may seem like there's an endless deluge of outlets recommending flowers, self-care, and even household appliances for Mom, at ZDNET we take the tech approach to everything -- including our gift-giving.
That's why we've rounded up 15 of the best Mother's Day tech gadgets that your mom can keep loving everyday of the year. These picks will upgrade her day to day activities from basic to so much better, and rest assured we've tested all of these products ourselves before recommending them to you.
It doesn't matter if your mom is a tech-whiz or the mom that asks you what the password is to her email (we know the struggle) -- these editor-approved picks are sure to wow and gain (dare we say) motherly approval.
If your Mom is the sporty and fitness type, but doesn't want to integrate a smartwatch into her everyday look, an smart ring, like the popular Oura Ring Gen3 might be the perfect gift. The Oura Ring's designed mimics a premium, luxury jewelry option, available in several types of finishes to match your preference. Several ZDNET team members, including smart ring expert Nina Raemont and staff writer Allison Murray, use the Oura Ring in their daily lives.
Also: The best smart rings you can buy: Expert tested
Raemont has used the Oura Ring in several environments, including sleeping, walking, running, at the office, abd more, and has remained impressed with its health offerings.
Also: The Oura smart ring's brilliant new features outshine even its titanium finish
"I'm pleased with how it's helped me further understand myself through health data. It even captured my higher stress levels on one tear-filled night," Raemont says.
Additionally, several apps partner with Oura. Natural Cycles, Strava, and more health apps offer data syncing into the app.
If you want to get your mom a gift she'll likely thank you for every day, then you can't go wrong with Sony's premium XM5 earbuds. They are comfortable, easily stay in your ears with their polyurethane foam ear tips, and produce high quality sound that is almost mind-blowing for a set of earbuds.
The sound is honestly almost as good as many over-the-ear headphones. For example, you can listen to the Dune 2 soundtrack (which is great for concentration music for when you're working -- especially the track "Only I Will Remain") and you'll hear instruments and details in these earbuds that you didn't realize were part of the track and you'll hear a layered depth to the music that's quite impressive.
Also: Sony's new Wf-1000XM5 may just be the best premium earbuds right now
These earbuds also have solid microphones and so they're great for using with phone calls and Zoom meetings. And the noise-cancellation is excellent for earbuds because of the foam tips. At $300, they cost more than AirPods Pro but they also have better sound quality and noise-cancellation. The one big difference is that they only connect to two devices at a time, while AirPods Pro can jump between all of your Apple devices.
If you want to give your mom the coolest and most tech-forward gift possible then the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses are very tough to beat. At $300, they only cost a little more than a nice pair of premium sunglasses, but it's stunning how much tech they pack into a small package about the same size as normal Ray-Bans.
These are audio augmented reality glasses so they don't have a video display, but you can ask questions to the built-in AI assistant and get audio responses. However, the best features are the built-in camera and open ear headphones that fire sound directly into your ears.
Review: Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
The image quality of the photos and the sound quality of the audio exceeded our expectations in both cases. The camera, which is triggered by a small shutter button near the front of the right side, is about the same quality as an iPhone 12. The audio quality is about the same as a pair of AirPods in transparency mode.
But being able to take photos without whipping your phone or take a phone call hands-free without putting in earbuds is pretty great. And while Meta keeps adding new AI capabilities to the smart glasses, this a product that's worth it for the audio and camera features even if you turn off the AI to save battery life (one of our favorite tips).
If Mom is always needing to boost her phone, smartwatch, or earbuds, (or wants to curb all the cords) this compact, wireless, and travel-friendly charging setup is it. Revealed at CES 2024, this charging station has a compact form factor, one comparable to a deck of cards, while still being able to charge multiple devices simultaneously with impressive speed.
Also: I found a Qi2 charging station that can do it all (and Apple users will love it)
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station leverages Qi2 technology to snap onto the back of your iPhone and delivers 15W fast charging. In addition, it has a a retractable arm to set your Apple Watch and a pad for your AirPods, or any earbuds compatible with wireless charging.
When ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz tested it earlier this year, it boosted her iPhone 14 from 40% to 60% in just 30 minutes -- while she remained using it. Ortiz also found that the charger steadily charged her multiple devices relatively evenly when 3-1 charging was used.
In fact, Ortiz's own mom has usurped this charging station from her because her mom loves it so much. Associate Editor Kayla Solino also purchased her own Anker charging station during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and says it's convenience and portability cannot be understated, and that it's made the perfect docking station for her iPhone 14 Pro, too.
This Waterfield backpack combines premium style with features aimed at tech-forward professionals. There are lots of zippered pockets in the front section aimed at organizing various cables, accessories, batteries, and small gadgets.
The back section is a standard laptop and tablet area and there's a large section in the middle that is extremely versatile. That middle section could hold a camera, a change of clothes for an overnight trip, a stack of paperwork, a couple books, or even an Apple Vision Pro.
Also: These look like ordinary backpacks, but the tech inside will blow you away
The middle section also has a loop for a water bottle, which editor-in-chief Jason Hiner said he prefers over the flimsy side pouches for bottles on most backpacks. This bag has a premium price at $379 but is a win with four style options and lots of small touches to please tech lovers. If you're looking for a lower-priced alternative then Hiner says the Targus Cypress Hero is a great option at around $150.
If your mom is a voracious reader, consider hooking her up with all her favorite titles to take with her on the go. The Kindle Paperwhite is a ZDNET favorite (it's also our best overall ranked Kindle) and now features a larger display, adjustable light, increased battery life, and faster page turns. It's a perfect gift for the Mom who loves a good read now and then.
Also: The Kindle Paperwhite gets a new look
The Paperwhite is a cult favorite amongst readers on Reddit thanks to its upgraded features over the base model Kindle. It's a simple, no-fuss e-reader that allows you to download and store thousands of comics, novels, and audiobooks to enjoy at home or on the go. The 6.8-inch display provides 300 points per inch for crystal-clear text, and the glare-free coating makes reading easier by a direct lamp or in sunlight. The integrated battery can last up to ten weeks on a full charge, and when you do need to recharge, it uses a basic USB-C cable.
Also: The best Kindle readers of 2024: Expert tested
Furthermore, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof up to 2 meters for 1 hour in freshwater or .25 meters for three minutes in saltwater. Associate Editor Nina Raemont uses her Kindle Paperwhite to read on the subway and loves how pocketable and light it is to carry in her bag. "The battery life blows me away ... Compared to the Kindle Oasis, the refresh rate on the Paperwhite is as smooth as butter and reading is as enjoyable as can be with adjustable lighting, page sizing, and more," Raemont says.
If Mom is a slow coffee sipper and a hot beverage enthusiast who often ends up having to sip on less-than-ideal lukewarm coffee, the Ember Smart Mug seeks to end all hot beverage problems. It can hold either 10 or 14 ounces (depending on the size you choose) of any beverage of choice and can be controlled from a smart app.
The temperature is set to 135 degrees out of the box, and for safety purposes, it shuts off after two hours. However, it can be customized to last between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, completely customizable to the user's liking
Also: Ember's new tumbler solved my biggest morning coffee problem, and it's $25 off for Mother's Day
Associate editor Kayla Solino purchased her own 14 ounce Ember mug over Cyber Week 2023 to enhance her work from home setup, and says it doesn't disappoint. "I never thought I'd love something that seems like such an unnecessary purchase, but the luxury of customizing my coffee experience and keeping it toasty until the last drop is life changing. It was worth every penny I spent on it, and I never have to drink lukewarm or reheated coffee again," she says.
Ember also sells a 12 oz travel mug and a 14 oz travel tumbler that offer the same customizable heating experience, just for on-the-go.
If your Mom could benefit from better nights sleep and more rest, consider gifting a Hatch Restore alarm clock this Mother's Day. The Hatch Restore 2 is Hatch's most updated version of its popular sunrise alarm clock, designed to replicate naturally waking up with the sun.
The Restore 2 builds upon the Restore, adding 31 new sunrise and sleep sounds, three speakers instead of one, and what the company calls "Morning Moments."
Also: I replaced my phone alarm with this smart sunrise clock. The results were night and day
As far as the setup goes, it's simple: You download the Hatch app, connect it to your Restore 2, connect the smart clock to your home's Wi-Fi, and then you start customizing and setting up your Rest and Rise routines with your preferred choice of light, soundscapes, and more.
ZDNET's Allison Murray tested the Restore 2 last year, and said she was impressed with its capabilities. "I's absolutely a superior option to the standard alarm clock. I had a very positive time testing a sunrise alarm clock like the Hatch Restore 2, and it'll likely set the tone for the rest of your day, too," she says.
Continuing with our more sleep for Mom trend, these Soundcore by Anker sleep earbuds are designed to give a rested night's sleep -- and track it.
ZDNET former associate editor Christina Darby said the earbuds are comfortable and lightweight, and offer sleep tracking that is in line with the Apple Watch's suite of sleep tracking features. Mom can easily find out whether she passed the night in a deep or light sleep as well as how long she spent awake each night for a greater grasp on her sleeping patterns.
Also: The best sleep headphones of 2024
These headphones also use noise masking, broadcasting a low-volume layer of audio to cover up ambient sounds. Choose from 31 different pre-set sounds in the Soundcore app's Sleep Music Library, including audio that mimics your brain wave frequencies during periods of rest. Plus, the earbuds can wake you up in the morning with the in-ear alarm function.
Review: Do sleeping earbuds actually work? I tested the latest pair on the market
If the mother figure in your life loves savoring all the memories, large and small, a digital picture frame is a great way to keep all her favorite moments on display.
The Nixplay Touch 10 Smart Frame comes in black, classic matte, and wood. Setting up the frame is easy, connecting to Wi-Fi and the Nixplay app. expectingly easy. The free standard plan offered with the frame includes unlimited cloud storage, 5GB of videos, and the basic photo editing suite.
Also: The Nixplay Touch 10 digital photo frame is the perfect Mother's Day gift (and it's on sale)
Control your photo "playlists" in the app, where you can add, reorganize, or delete photos and videos. Friends and family can also add photos to your playlist, and they don't need to own a Nixplay frame, making it a great option for families that live far away or don't see each other often.
ZDNET's Allison Murray says everyone should try a digital photo frame, and enjoyed testing the Nixplay. "I'm here to say we should make digital photo frames 'in' again," she says.
When is Mother's Day 2024?
In the US, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The annual holiday honoring maternal figures is on a different day every year, but always falls on the second Sunday of May. Currently, the holiday is less than 10 days away.