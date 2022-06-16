/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones

Nothing Phone (1)'s transparent design is flashy and actually practical

The see-through glass lends itself to stylistic features that benefit the user experience.
1549928918804.jpg
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on
nothing-phone1-showcase-2
Image: Nothing

We're a month away from the official launch of the Nothing Phone (1), but the London-based startup has already shared some revealing images of its first smartphone. Besides a full render that was posted on Twitter yesterday, the company hosted a private showcase of the Phone (1) in Switzerland, putting its signature, transparent design language in clear view.

ZDNet Recommends

The design of the Android is polarizing, to say the least. Given the see-through nature of Nothing's first product, the Ear (1), it's no surprise that the same design philosophy has been applied to the Phone (1). This interpretation of transparency is no throwback to old-school Game Boys, though. In reality, smartphones have layers of plastic and metal that cover (and protect) the inner workings within, so a transparent one, realistically, reveals nothing but that.

nothing-phone1-showcase-1
Image: Nothing

Still, Nothing has something going for the Phone (1) that I've only seen done on gaming phones: LED illumination. But unlike the traditional RGB aesthetics that are meant for show, the Phone (1)'s backlighting serves as a notification reminder, flashlight, and possibly other functions that the company will unveil in July. 

In a video (below) recorded by Rafael Zeier, one of the attendees at the Switzerland showcase, you can see the distinct patterns of light flashing and beaming through the Phone (1)'s transparent cover. It's reminiscent of signal lamps that visualize Morse Code. Only in this case, do the lights communicate what the phone has to say. 

This is by no means a revolutionary feature. I'm just glad that Nothing, a brand that clearly has enthusiasts ready to throw their wallets at, is pushing the boundaries of what a transparent design can entail.  

Besides the physical design of Phone (1)'s back cover, little has been revealed in regard to the handset's specs, features, and price. Based on earlier keynotes and drip-fed news, the Phone (1) will officially be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, support wireless charging (as seen by the charging coil in the design), field two cameras at the rear, and run on Nothing OS over Android. More to come as we near the upcoming Nothing event, slated for July 12

Smartphones

Show Comments

Related

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)
Scrolling through iPhone

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

iPhone
The company that's covering for AT&T's failures (Verizon's and T-Mobile's too)
Woman on cellphone.

The company that's covering for AT&T's failures (Verizon's and T-Mobile's too)

Mobile Carriers
Return to the office or else? Why bosses' ultimatums are missing the point
man-working-in-office-tech-jobs-developer.jpg

Return to the office or else? Why bosses' ultimatums are missing the point

Productivity