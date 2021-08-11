NSW cops come knocking after internet commenter allegedly threatened police horses

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The New South Wales Police task force for investigating the recent anti-lockdown protests in Sydney, Strike Force Seasoned, have arrested an internet commenter.

Police said they have pressed four charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass, offend after arresting a 65-year-old Paddington man on Wednesday who allegedly threatened to harm police horses.

"Investigators were alerted to comments posted on the website of a media outlet, which referenced the protest and outlined threats to harm police horses," Police said.

"A short time later, a search warrant was executed at a nearby home, where police seized electronic devices, a computer and mobile phones, which will undergo forensic examination."

The man was refused bail to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said they have conducted extensive inquiries into the matter.

At the recent protests, a man was arrested after allegedly punching a police horse, and after three weeks in custody, he was granted bail yesterday, ABC reported.

Related Coverage