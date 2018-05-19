Nuance reportedly acquires Voicebox Technologies

Nuance Communications has acquired Voicebox Technologies, GeekWire reports. Nuance's most recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing suggests the speech recognition company paid $82 million for Voicebox.

Voicebox, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, has developed a VoiceAI platform that delivers a multi-person, cross-device experience. The platform is used in home and IoT devices, as well as connected cars. Its partners include Toyota and Samsung.

In its most recent quarterly report, Nuance highlighted its progress in certain key verticals, including connected cars. Specifically, it pointed to the automotive interface and user experiences it's showcased with Daimler and Toyota. It also highlighted automotive customers using its virtual assistant technology, including BMW and Ford.

"A top priority is to work with the team to take a comprehensive look at Nuance's entire portfolio, so we can quickly make smart choices on how to accelerate our momentum in growth businesses, deliver innovations for customers, and generate value for our shareholders," Nuance CEO Mark Benjamin said in a statement with the company's Q2 report.