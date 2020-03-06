Nvidia snaps up AI architecture, data storage firm SwiftStack

Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service becomes generally available Three years after it was announced at CES 2017, GeForce Now is out of beta.

Nvidia has acquired SwiftStack, a company that develops storage and architecture technology already embedded in Nvidia products.

The deal was announced on Tuesday by SwiftStack co-founder and Chief Product Officer Joe Arnold. In a blog post, the executive said, "we couldn't be more thrilled to work with the talented folks at Nvidia and look forward to contributing to its world-leading accelerated computing solutions."

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 by Arnold, Anders Tjernlund, Darrell Bishop, and Orion Auld, the San Francisco-based private cloud storage and data company has previously raised $23.6 million through three funding rounds.

Past investors include OpenView, Storm Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield.

SwiftStack has developed a data management and storage platform for managing up to petabytes of unstructured information. The firm says its technology can be used from the edge, to core systems, and to the cloud, and the software has found its way into the supercomputing, automotive, Internet, and media industries.

Software products include 1space, ProxyFS, Swift, and Controller.

In 2019, SwiftStack joined Nvidia's Partner Network (NPN) program. The firm's technology is used in Nvidia's AI infrastructure designs. SwiftStack customers include eBay, Nvidia, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

Arnold says that SwiftStack and Nvidia have been working together to solve the "data challenges to enable AI and scale," and suggests that the team may be focused on AI research and development in the future.

"Building AI supercomputers is exciting to the entire SwiftStack team," the executive commented.

Existing customers will not be impacted as SwiftStack has promised to continue supporting 1space, ProxyFS, Swift, and Controller.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, following regulatory approval.

Earlier this week, Nvidia decided to shift the GPU Technology Conference to an online-only event in the wake of the coronavirus spread. The company said that the same keynotes and announcements will take place.

