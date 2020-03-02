Nvidia bins in-person GTC conference

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nvidia has added its GPU Technology Conference to the cavalcade of conferences that have been cancelled, postponed, or undergone a format change in response to the creeping outbreak of coronavirus.

"As the coronavirus situation is not improving, we're turning GTC San Jose into a digital conference rather than a live event," Nvidia said on Monday.

"Jensen will still give a keynote. We will still share our announcements. And we'll work to ensure our speakers can share their talks. But we'll do this all online."

See also: Coronavirus 2020 tech conference cancellations list

The same day, Microsoft cancelled its annual Most Valuable Professional Summit, with it too turning into an online event.

In the past week, the United States has begun to see fatalities due to the virus, with six dead in Washington state at the time of writing.

The social cohesion teams are tracking community sentiment around the virus and proposing appropriate actions in relation to the racism, which can sometimes rear up in such circumstances.

On Monday, Australia had its first instance of person-to-person transmission.

See also: How to track the coronavirus: Dashboard delivers real-time view of the deadly virus

Speaking to Australian Senate Estimates on Monday night, Department of Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo said the government was looking at the virus being used as an excuse for racism.

"The social cohesion teams are tracking community sentiment around the virus and proposing appropriate actions in relation to the racism, which can sometimes rear up in such circumstances," he said.

At the time of writing, the World Health Organisation said China had 80,174 confirmed cases, South Korea had 4,212 cases, Italy had 1,689 cases, and Iran had 1,501 cases. The cruise liner Diamond Princess had 706 cases.