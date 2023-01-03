Nvidia's latest Studio Laptop series showcases its fastest, most powerful GPUs

Nvidia

On Tuesday at CES, Nvidia announced a new series of laptops that feature its fastest, most capable graphics processing units (GPUs). Starting in February, the GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are going to be found in Studio Laptops, making the laptops three times more efficient than previous generation flagship models. The laptops will be available from several manufacturers, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and Samsung.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series Studio Laptops are meant to bring portable gaming to new heights and unleash "a new era of laptop computing," according to Nvidia. The laptops exhibit a thin, portable design without compromising speed, battery life, graphics or efficiency.

The laptops will be powered by Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs and new 5th generation Max-Q technologies, which provides users with up to 4x faster performance, previously impossible detail, massive speedups in 3D, video and broadcast workflows and AI tools.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series Studio Laptops include the GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 laptops, which will launch on February 8th starting at $1,999.

This launch will be followed by the launch of GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 Laptop GPUs on February 22nd, starting at $999. These laptops will render up to RTX 3080 performance using only one-third of the power.

You can currently visit the site and hit the notify me button to be the first to know when the laptops officially launch.