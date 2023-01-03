/>
X
Innovation
Part of a ZDNET Special Feature: CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Nvidia's latest Studio Laptop series showcases its fastest, most powerful GPUs

At CES 2023, Nvidia announced its newest laptop series that features the biggest generational leap ever seen from previous models.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Associate Editor on
Nvidia new laptop showcased on a green and grey striped background
Nvidia

On Tuesday at CES, Nvidia announced a new series of laptops that feature its fastest, most capable graphics processing units (GPUs). Starting in February, the GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are going to be found in Studio Laptops, making the laptops three times more efficient than previous generation flagship models. The laptops will be available from several manufacturers, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and Samsung.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series Studio Laptops are meant to bring portable gaming to new heights and unleash "a new era of laptop computing," according to Nvidia. The laptops exhibit a thin, portable design without compromising speed, battery life, graphics or efficiency. 

geforce rtx 40 series laptops on a black and green background

GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops

Nvidia

The laptops will be powered by Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs and new 5th generation Max-Q technologies, which provides users with up to 4x faster performance, previously impossible detail, massive speedups in 3D, video and broadcast workflows and AI tools. 

Biggest generational leap chart
Nvidia

The GeForce RTX 40 Series Studio Laptops include the GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 laptops, which will launch on February 8th starting at $1,999. 

This launch will be followed by the launch of GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 Laptop GPUs on February 22nd, starting at $999. These laptops will render up to RTX 3080 performance using only one-third of the power. 

You can currently visit the site and hit the notify me button to be the first to know when the laptops officially launch. 

Special Feature

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): ports

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping

Apple's M2 MacBook Air: ZDNET Product of the Year
getty-bloomberg-m2-macbook-air-angle

Apple's M2 MacBook Air: ZDNET Product of the Year

Flying soon? Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel
flight-dynamic-island-expanded

Flying soon? Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel