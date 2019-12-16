Oakley expands prototyping with HP 3D printers

Eyewear maker Oakley will use HP's Jet Fusion 3D printer to prototype for multiple product lines.

Multiple industries are working with 3D printing on various levels. Industries ranging from shoewear to aerospace to automotive to dentistry to medical to clothing are leveraging 3D printing.

Oakley is looking to create functional parts for its sports, equipment and eyewear. The plan is to standardize on HP's Jet Fusion 3D printer for its development process. Oakley started using HP's 3D printing for rapid prototyping in 2018.

Now it is using HP's tools including the HP Jet Fusion 580 platform to take a 2D sketch and design a model. Oakley designers can see parts and test in 24 hours. Each part can be created in multiple colors to mix and match iterations.

The production process can be replicated during development for further testing.