Formlabs launches 3D printing unit for dental industry

Formlabs, a 3D printing company, is launching a new business unit, 3D printer and materials aimed at the dental market.

Specifically, Formlabs launched the Form 3B printer, which is designed to streamline the processing of custom dental implants. Formlabs has printed 13 million dental parts on the Form 2 and is hoping to scale more with its next printer for the dental market.

To say the dental market is a hot space for 3D printing companies is an understatement. 3D Systems has been targeting the market for years. Last week, 3D Systems expanded its dental materials portfolio with NextDent Denture 3D+, which was recently cleared by the FDA. The 3D Systems material is designed to run with the NextDent 5100 dental 3D printer to make dentures. Stratasys also has digital workflows, printers and materials for the dental industry.

Formlabs' approach with the Form 3B is to use one printer for more than 10 dental applications so customers can switch between materials. Use cases would include crown and bridge models, clear aligner and retainer models, surgical guides and dentures with various tooth shades. Formlabs is also adding a dental service plan for training an support.