Okta brings on longtime Google executive as new CTO

Okta on Monday announced that Sagnik Nandy, a longtime Google executive, will serve as its new president of technology and CTO. He'll report directly to CEO Todd McKinnon.

Nandy is joining Okta after more than 15 years at Google, where he most recently oversaw critical parts of its core ad business as Vice President of Engineering. Prior to that, he held a number of other senior leadership roles and helped build Google's measurement and analytics offerings.

The new hire comes at a busy time for the cloud-based identity management firm. In the first half of this year, Okta expanded into new markets and accelerated its growth in others. In March, the company announced its $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0, speeding up its growth in the customer identity market. Then, after announcing products in the governance and privileged access markets, Okta said its total addressable market has expanded from $55 billion to $80 billion.

Nandy, McKinnon said in a statement, is "the right leader to further extend Okta's technology and market leadership and drive our next phase of innovation — we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Nandy is the second Google executive to recently join Okta. Last month, the company said it hired John Zissimos, former Google vice president of creative, brand, media and consumer programs, as its first chief digital officer.