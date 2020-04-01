Okta debuts Okta Platform Services to help build custom ID management tools

Okta, the cloud-based identity management firm, is rolling out a new suite of services designed to give enterprises the flexibility to build out a broad range of customized identity management tools. The new Okta Platform Services comprises a handful of core technologies, accessed via the Okta Identity Cloud through Okta products, public APIs and SDKs.

Okta's business is driven by the premise that as organizations take more of their technologies and business processes to the cloud, a secure ID management system becomes increasingly important.

"In an increasingly digital world, identity has become the unifying means by which organizations use technology, whether for their own workforces or to engage with their customers," Okta Chief Product Officer Diya Jolly said in a statement. "Identity is also an evolving challenge that requires a modern platform-approach that encourages standardized and open development."

The new Okta Platform Services, the company says, offers a modular, service-oriented architecture, allowing Okta and its customers to quickly build new features when needed.

Currently, Okta Platform Services includes four technologies:

Okta Directories powers Okta Universal Directory and User Management

Okta Integrations provides frameworks, templates and tooling to publish pre-built integrations to the Okta Integration Network

Okta Insights for analysis of Okta data to help improve an organization's security posture

The new Okta Workflows technology automates complex identity-centric business processes without any code

By Q4 2020, customers can also get early access to features powered by Okta Identity Engine, which delivers customized authentication flows based on context, as well as features powered by the new Okta Devices, which uses device identity and context to power features like Remote Sign-out.