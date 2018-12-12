One screen not enough? Vivo packs two OLED screens, 10GB of RAM into Nex phone

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has unveiled the Nex Dual Display Edition, giving fans OLED displays on the front and back of the smartphone.

In this take on the dual-screen phone, the second screen on the Nex Dual Display Edition is all about selfie shots and being able to customize the look of the phone with photos.

The phone features two Super AMOLED full-HD displays, with a main 6.4-inch screen and a 5.5-inch screen on the back.

It also comes with a huge 10GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, a fingerprint reader in the screen, and a triple rear camera setup that includes 12-megapixel, two-megapixel, and Time-of-Flight lenses.

There is no need for a front-facing or 'selfie' camera on the two-screen phone since the rear cameras, combined with the second screen, allow for selfies. With no front-facing cameras and the in-screen fingerprint readers, there's also no notch on the front display.

The rear screen meanwhile also allows the user to see themselves, say, when a friend is filming them using a camera mode that Vivo calls Mirror Mode, while a Pose Director mode can display a posed image or video on the rear display that a subject can then imitate.

There's also what Vivo calls a Lunar Ring on the rear display, positioned above the three cameras, which creates a glowing band of colors for notifications and can pulse with music.

Vivo doesn't say what capacity battery comes with this two-screen edition Nex, but CNET notes that the standard Nex has a 3,500mAh battery. That's not much given it will need to support two screens, but they'll probably only be on when needed.

The dual-display Nex will be available in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan from December 29. The phone would cost about $725 when converted from the Chinese retail price of 4,998 yuan.

Image: Vivo

