OnePlus Buds Pro announced: Adaptive noise cancellation, wireless charging, $150 price

Image: OnePlus

While OnePlus is best known for its Android smartphones, the company also makes accessories that are optimized for its phones. These include fast wireless chargers, cases, a new watch (stay tuned for a full review in August), and earbuds. Last year OnePlus released the OnePlus Buds that were reviewed here by Sandra Vogel.

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus Buds Pro with adaptive noise cancellation and premium design. These new true wireless earbuds will be available on September 1 for $149.99. Stay tuned here for a review of the earbuds sometime in August.

The major feature of the new wireless earbuds is the ANC that is designed to provide an immersive experience for the listener. Each earbud has three mics that are designed to filter out up to 40dB of environmental noise. We will definitely be taking these buds out for a session of lawn mowing and grass blowing to test out the ANC capability.

Image: OnePlus

Rather than the A in ANC standing for "active" on the OnePlus Buds Pro it is "adaptive." The earbuds are designed to adjust dynamically with the level of surrounding noise instead of providing a fixed level of noise cancellation. The earbuds are also designed to reduce wind noise.

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature two large 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. The charging case and earbuds are rated for a total combined battery life of 38 hours with 10 hours of listening time provided with a 10-minute charge. Warp Charge technology is provided, along with wireless charging functionality.