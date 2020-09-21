OnePlus is holding an event on Oct. 14 to announce the OnePlus 8T

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus usually has two smartphone launches each year. The next-generation model comes in the first half, like the OnePlus 8 that launched this year. A few months later, the T model, which has some modest updates is announced.

And according to an invite sent out Monday morning, the company is going to announce the OnePlus 8T on Wed. October 14, at 10 am ET. The event will be live-streamed at OnePlus.com/launch. That same site currently has a button to sign up for a reminder notification, and even sign up for a contest that includes a free OnePlus 8T as a prize.

Not much is known about what to expect from the OnePlus 8T, but OnLeaks and PriceBaba have teamed together to come up with some renders and the supposed specs of the upcoming phone.

Most notably, the 8T will boast a 120Hz refresh rate display, a bump up over the 90Hz screen in the OnePlus 8. Typically, the T-series launch would use Qualcomm's latest "Plus" series processor, but the report is claiming that OnePlus won't use the Snapdragon 865 Plus, but will instead stick with the standard Snapdragon 865.

We have a few weeks before we'll learn more about the latest OnePlus phone, but while we wait, let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to what OnePlus has in store.