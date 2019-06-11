Opera launches Opera GX, world's first gaming browser

Image: Opera Software

Today, Opera Software, the company behind the Opera browser, launched a custom version of its browser dedicated to online gamers and streamers.

Named Opera GX, the browser comes with dedicated features that let users limit the browser's access to computer resources such as CPU (processor) and RAM (memory).

The idea is to provide gamers with a way to navigate the web while leaving resources available for games or streaming applications that the gamer might also be running at the same time.

"Running a game might require a lot of effort from your machine. Even more so if you are streaming while you play," said Maciej Kocemba, product director of Opera GX.

"Before Opera GX, gamers often shut down their browsers to not slow down their gaming experience. We came up with the GX Control feature to make people's games run more smoothly without requiring them to compromise on what they do on the Web."

Image: Opera Software

Besides the GX Control Panel that lets users manage CPU and RAM usage limits, Opera GX also comes with Twitch integration, meaning users can log into their Twitch accounts via the browser's sidebar.

Logging into services via the sidebar has been a long-standing Opera feature, but until now, it only supported services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, VK, and Telegram.

In addition, the Opera GX browser will also sport a new design that uses neon-like highlights for the browser's main UI elements. The neon highlights are customizable, and users can witch from the standard red to another highlight color of their choice.

Further, the Opera GX team has also added gaming-inspired sound effects to the browser interface, which can be turned off, if annoying, which they'll most likely get at one point or another.

And last but not least, since this is a browser for online gamers and streamers, the browser's default news and start page links have also been customized to include any gamer's favorite destinations, such as Twitch, YouTube, Discord, and gaming-focused news sites.

Overall, Opera GX includes all the features present in Opera's main desktop browser, currently used by over 65 million users. This includes its built-in ad blocker, support for detachable video popups, and a built-in VPN.

Because Opera GX is basically a cooler version of the standard Opera distribution, this also means there's no downgrade when switching to Opera's new release. Coupled with the addition of a CPU and RAM limiter, Opera GX has the potential of drawing not only Opera users, but users from other browser vendors as well.

Opera GX is currently in early access, and only available for download for Windows users.

