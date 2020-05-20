Optimizely adds new testing features to its free Rollouts tier

Optimizely is rolling out A/B testing as well as feature configuration for Rollouts, its free tier for software experimentation and iteration platform.

Rollouts is a free tier within Optimizely's Full Stack platform. The goal for Optimizely is to land customers with free tiers and grab wallet share with upgrades.

A/B testing has been a notable space of the software market as customers look to develop digital channels and improve experiences. Optimizely allows for quick A/B testing that can speed up software and code delivery.

These digital experiences are becoming more important given the number of enterprises that need to speed up their transformation efforts during the new normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rollouts can run experiments on features to measure the impact of an update on experience and business metrics. In addition, Optimizely is launching Targeted Rollouts, a feature in its free and paid plans, to gradually roll out capabilities with more flexible rules and configurations to target audiences and environments.

For instance, Targeted Rollouts would allow developers to target an experience for geographic locations and audiences.

Rollouts with experimentation and feature configuration is available today and Targeted Rollouts will be in beta with availability in the summer.