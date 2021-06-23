Oracle appoints new president for Brazil operations

Oracle has promoted Alexandre Maioral to the role of president for its operations in Brazil as part of a regional restructuring process.

Previously senior vice president for the company's applications division, Maioral joined Oracle a decade ago. Prior to his latest role, he held other senior positions in the company in areas such as strategic accounts and customer experience.

In his new role, the executive will report to Luiz Meisler, the firm's executive vice president for Latin America, driving a a strategy focused on cloud. According to Maioral, his goal will be to provide technology products that are "safe, ensure performance and cost predictability in national currency so that companies can play their role beyond [generating] revenue."

According to Oracle, the leadership change in Brazil is part of a restructuring process of the company across the region. Maioral replaces Rodrigo Galvão, who was appointed to the role of senior Vice President for the firm's Tech Cloud division for Latin America.

The new division led by Galvão focuses on cloud-focused digital transformation with approaches that are specific to each industry, the company noted.

Commenting on Galvão's achievements during his tenure as president for its Brazil business, Oracle noted the executive - who started in the firm as an intern and claimed through the ranks during his 18 years of service until his appointment to the top role in Brazil at 35 years old in 2017 - started "transformational processes at a business, cultural and organizational level" and made inroads in areas such as inclusion.

"In his new position, [Galvão] will [replicate] Brazil's great results, best practices and success models in other countries in the region", the company added.