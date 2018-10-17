Oracle buys goBalto to expand Health Sciences business

Oracle on Wednesday said that it plans to acquire goBalto, makers of a cloud platform that supports clinical trial site selection and activation for life sciences companies. The enterprise software giant said the deal will help expand its Health Sciences business unit.

goBalto makes cloud software to accelerate clinical drug trials by streamlining and automating the selection and set up of the best performing clinical research sites to conduct trials, according to Oracle's press release.

Oracle noted that goBalto's study startup services are used at over 90,000 research sites across more than 2,000 studies in over 80 countries, delivering a 30 percent reduction in study startup cycle times.

Oracle Health Sciences currently offers tools for clinical trial planning, data collection, trial execution and safety management. goBalto fits in as a way to reduce the time it takes to start up a clinical trial.

"We set out on a mission to streamline the clinical trial study startup process ten years ago because we saw how untenable it was for pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations to track 1,000-plus sites by 1,000-plus specialists on spreadsheets," said goBalto founder Jae Chung, in a prepared statement.

