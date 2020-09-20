Oracle lands TikTok as reference cloud customer, takes 12.5% stake

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Oracle said it will be TikTok's cloud provider in a deal that gives it a 12.5% stake in the social media network and a key reference customer.

In a statement, Oracle said "the technical decision" by TikTok was based on the Zoom reference account. However, TikTok, owned by Bytedance, was facing a Sunday shutdown order over security concerns by President Trump. Trump said he approved the deal earlier Saturday.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison said that TikTok will run on Oracle Cloud. CEO Safra Catz said:

Oracle will quickly deploy, rapidly scale, and operate TikTok systems in the Oracle Cloud. We are a hundred percent confident in our ability to deliver a highly secure environment to TikTok and ensure data privacy to TikTok's American users, and users throughout the world.

For Oracle, the cloud deal with TikTok is a win and can give it a higher profile.

