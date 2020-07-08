Oracle brings its full lineup of cloud services to data centers

Oracle on Wednesday officially announced the expansion of its Cloud@Customer hybrid cloud offering with the debut of Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer. The new, fully-managed service brings all of Oracle's public cloud services, including its Autonomous Database and SaaS applications, directly to a customer data center.

Customers pay for the services they use, Oracle says, with a minimum obligation of spending $500,000 a month for three years. The pricing makes the new hybrid offering accessible to both large and mid-sized enterprises, Steve Daheb, SVP, Oracle Cloud, said to ZDNet.

Oracle previously offered Exadata, the fastest Oracle Database platform, delivered as a cloud service in customer data centers via Cloud@Customer. With more than 50 cloud services it can now offer on-premise, Oracle plans to secure a larger share of the cloud market by winning over customers with workloads that -- for a variety of reasons -- aren't suitable to run on the public cloud. That includes workloads that require very low latency, must meet data residency requirements, or must remain highly secure.

While other cloud providers offer various kinds of hybrid platforms, the most comparable offering available is Amazon Web Services' Outposts, which effectively brings a piece of AWS into a customer's data center. AWS just announced that RDS databases, including MySQL and PostgreSQL, are now generally available on Outposts.

Oracle contends that with Autonomous Database on Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, organizations get 98% lower SQL latency than they would with RDS on AWS Outposts. Additionally, Oracle says customers can work with up to 7x larger databases, achieve greater database consolidation, and improve performance with up to 12x more SQL IOPS and 10x more SQL throughput.

Bringing Oracle's Autonomous Database on-premise via Cloud@Customer should be especially appealing to Oracle's existing database customers, Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison said during the company's Q4 conference call last month.

"We think it's going to be attractive to all of our on-premise customers, large and small, and it will ease their transition from on-premise and into the public cloud during that long period of co-existence when you have your own data centers and you have a public cloud, both operating together," he said. "We think it's going to be one of our biggest and hottest new products ever, Autonomous Database Cloud@Customer.

Ellison noted that the company has "hundreds of thousands of database customers, including all the largest companies and governments on the planet Earth."

Oracle has pitched its Gen2 Cloud as purpose-built for the enterprise, but the company remains a niche infrastructure provider, with a fraction of the market share held by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Ellison has repeatedly asserted that the Autonomous Database is one of the "key product areas that will determine Oracle's future in the cloud."

The fully-managed Cloud@Customer offers the same APIs, SLAs, prices, and levels of security that customers would get on Oracle's public cloud. New features and functions are promised to be available as soon as they're available on the public cloud. Customer data, including all API operations, remain local to customer data centers, Oracle says.

Customers using the new Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer currently include the Nomura Research Institute (NRI) in Japan, the largest Japanese management consulting and economic research firm, and the Oman Information Technology and Communications Group.

Standing up Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer should take just a few weeks, Oracle says, while deploying Autonomous Database on Cloud@Customer typically takes less than a week.

