Zoom deploys its core videoconferencing service on Oracle Cloud

Oracle announced Tuesday that Zoom Video Communications, makers of the hugely popular Zoom videoconferencing service, has picked Oracle as its cloud infrastructure provider.

The deal is a major win for Oracle's cloud computing business, especially considering Zoom's newfound ubiquity. The novel coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased the need for collaboration and videoconferencing software, with millions of students and employees working from home and relying on software tools to stay connected.

Zoom was an early beneficiary of the videoconferencing boom -- the company grew from 10 million users in December to more than 300 million users today. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a statement that the company needed a massive increase in service capacity to manage the swell in daily users. After exploring multiple platforms, they landed with Oracle. The companies began working together about six weeks ago.

Oracle is not disclosing the size of the deal but the company is seizing the opportunity to tout its next generation cloud infrastructure. Oracle said Zoom is currently transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video.

"Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry's innovation," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world."