Oracle opens first Nordic cloud region in Stockholm

Oracle expanded its Oracle Cloud service into the Nordic market for the first time with the launch of a new region located in Stockholm, Sweden.

The company noted that it chose the location to meet growing demand in the area for cloud services among both private and public sector customers. The site will also allow it to tap into the Nordic market's growing technological advancement, which, Oracle noted, has consistently placed it near the top of the European Union's Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) in the areas of "human capital, broadband connectivity and the integration of digital technologies by businesses and digital public services."

This is the 35th region of Oracle's cloud services to launch, with plans to continue to expand that figure to 44 by the end of next year. Other existing recently-launched cloud regions in the EU include Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Marseille. Oracle plans to add a second region in France, as well as its first locations in Italy and Spain sometime soon. The launch also comes just over a month after Oracle added Singapore to its Southeast Asia presence.

The company reiterated that it plans to further support the new cloud region with a local investment in its Oracle University program, which provides on-premise software training and certification, to help train support staff locally. The launches of new regions and available training are both part of Oracle's larger plan to grow its cloud enterprise resource product (ERP) business into a $20 billion asset within the next five years.

The Oracle Cloud Stockholm Region launches already operating on 100% renewable energy, the cloud provider noted. This puts it ahead of the previously announced goal of having all Oracle cloud regions powered by renewable resources worldwide by 2025. Additional regions in North America, South America, and eight in Europe have also reached the renewables milestone already.