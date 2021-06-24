Oracle pledges to power global operations with 100% renewable energy

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oracle has announced plans to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

This sustainability commitment will cover both its facilities and cloud operations, and builds on the existing sustainability priorities previously pledged by the company, including achieving 100% renewable energy use at all "next-generation" Oracle Cloud regions by 2025.

Oracle's European Cloud regions are already powered with 100% renewable energy, and Oracle reports having 51 offices around the world using 100% renewable energy.

"Relying on renewable energy is an important step toward a more sustainable future," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said. "Oracle will always make its biggest impact on the environment by providing customers with technology that enables them to reduce their carbon footprint, but this new goal reflects the shared values of our customers, partners, and investors."

Oracle has also previously committed to reducing e-waste, noting it collected 2.5 million pounds of retired hardware assets, of which 99.6% was either reused or recycled, during the 2020 financial year. It also touts decreasing the amount of waste sent to landfill at Oracle-owned buildings by 25% on a square foot basis since 2015.

It is also placing the responsibility on its suppliers, expecting that by 2025, all of its suppliers will have an environmental program in place.

"At Oracle, sustainability isn't a slogan. It's a concerted, constant, company-wide effort to do all we can to protect natural resources, minimise adverse environmental impacts, and lead the way toward a more sustainable future," Oracle said previously in a blog post.

