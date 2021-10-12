Oracle to open 14 more cloud regions over the next year

Image: Getty Images

Oracle on Tuesday announced plans to add 14 more cloud regions over the next year.

The tech giant said the expansion would be rolled out in two phases.

The first phase will see new cloud regions in the cities of Jerusalem, Johannesburg, Marseille, Milan, and Stockholm along with the countries of Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, and Spain.

Additional cloud regions will then be opened in Chile, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"We've introduced several hundred new cloud services and features and are continuing to see organisations from around the world increasingly turn to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud," OCI executive vice president Clay Magouyrk said.

"With the additional cloud regions, even more organisations will be able to use our cloud services to support their growth and overall success."

Oracle's cloud footprint currently consists of 23 commercial cloud regions, seven government regions, and various dedicated and national security regions.

For Oracle's most recent quarter, Q1, the company failed to meet the market's revenue expectations but the company still touted its cloud growth by noting that its IaaS and SaaS businesses brought in 25% of quarterly revenue. It added that OCI revenue rose by 80% year-on-year during the quarter.

"Oracle's two new cloud businesses, IaaS and SaaS, are now over 25% of our total revenue with an annual run rate of $10 billion. Taken together, IaaS and SaaS are Oracle's fastest growing and highest margin new businesses. As these two cloud businesses continue to grow, they will help expand our overall profit margins and push earnings per share higher," the company said last month.

