Oracle rolls out Analytics for Fusion ERP

Oracle, at its OpenWorld conference in San Francisco today, is announcing the availability of Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP. This Enterprise Resource Planning-oriented product, integrated with Oracle ERP Cloud, is the first service to be delivered under the Oracle Analytics for Applications umbrella. That suite, along with Oracle Analytics Cloud, will together constitute the new unified Oracle Analytics offering that seeks to consolidate more than 18 Oracle BI and analytics products under that single brand.

Oracle Analytics brand builds out

As I reported in June, Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP leverages the broader Oracle Analytics Cloud platform, but does so in a turn-key manner. Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP consists of a predefined data model running on Oracle's Autonomous Data Warehouse; predefined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs); and an Oracle-managed data pipeline that loads the customer's Oracle ERP Cloud data into those predefined assets. This way, self-service analytics users get everything they need, out-of-the-box, but since it all runs on the same platform that services broad-based analytics workloads, the analytics can be customized, extended, and enriched with data from external sources.

More Oracle Analytics for Applications offerings, based on the same predefined asset and managed pipeline paradigm, will come. Specifically, Oracle says that analytics for human capital management (HCM), customer experience (CX) and supply chain management (SCM) are in the pipeline.

Who's in charge here?

The Oracle Analytics initiative is part of a revamp of the company's analytics strategy and technology stack, and one aligned with the entire industry's shift to the cloud. It's being captained by Bruno Aziza (Group Vice President, AI, Data Analytics and Cloud) and T.K. Anand (Senior Vice President, Oracle Analytics), two industry veterans with who cut their teeth working for Oracle competitors like Microsoft and BusinessObjects (owned by SAP since 2007).

"Our customers and the industry demand analytics that permeate their entire enterprise with effortless access to powerful intelligence," Mr. Anand said. "With Oracle Analytics for Applications, we put data and analytics in the hands of the people that need it, from the line worker to the boardroom, allowing everyone to play an active role in aligning and achieving top and bottom line growth."

Better together

Oracle's got a way to go to catch up with competitors in the analytics game. But its applications business is a juggernaut. Aligning it with the analytics portfolio should help both.