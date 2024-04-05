AI business is booming: ChatGPT Enterprise now boasts 600,000+ users

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

As corporations grapple with how to best handle AI, one thing is for sure: people want AI in the workplace.

According to OpenAI, even as competitors rise, demand is soaring for ChatGPT Enterprise, a special version of the program that features improved security, longer context windows, unlimited high-speed GPT-4 access, advanced analysis capabilities, and more. It also allows users to exclude data from training OpenAI.

In an interview with Bloomberg, company COO Brad Lightcap said that more than 600,000 users have signed up for the service, up from 150,000 in January. Lightcap called 2024 "the year of adoption for AI in the enterprise" and added that his company expected to continue its "tremendous momentum."

ChatGPT Enterprise debuted in August 2023.

To date, OpenAI hasn't made major efforts to monetize its chatbot. It doesn't reveal pricing on the enterprise version of ChatGPT, instead prompting users to contact its sales team. One Reddit user says they were quoted a price of $60 per seat per month. For reference, the tier below Enterprise -- ChatGPT Team -- costs $25 per user per month.

The company doesn't provide a public list of which organizations are using ChatGPT enterprise, but in a blog post announcing the service, it did name-drop a few -- including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier. At that time, OpenAI said teams in over 80% of Fortune 500 companies had adopted its program.

Speaking on the financial prospects of ChatGPT, Lightcap pointed out that OpenAI has partnered with several media organizations to enhance journalism quality and reader experiences, including French newspaper Le Monde, Spanish media company Prisa, and German mass media company Axel Springer SE.

The news of ChatGPT's enterprise success comes on the heels of OpenAI's newest developer features, including improvements to its fine-tuning API. Fine-tuned models, OpenAI said, require a good bit of time and planning, but they provide a much more consistent style, tone, and format.