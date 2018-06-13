Oracle rolls out free tool to track health of the internet

Oracle a few years back made a hard pivot toward the cloud, and as part of that effort, it acquired the cloud-based Internet performance and DNS provider Dyn. Since then, the tech giant has sought to make a name for itself as a cloud provider with data-as-a-service and autonomous features.

Now, Oracle is showcasing some of the data-as-a-service capabilities it acquired with Dyn: It's rolling out a new, free tool -- a map that tracks the health of the global internet.

"Think of the free tool as the basics -- a simple, graphical treatment to glean some of these insights, with a bunch of other services available inside Oracle," explained Kyle York, VP of product strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and GM for its Dyn Global Business Unit. The free map, he said is a way to "show a new Oracle... that's open and delivering value before you potentially move ... to our cloud."

The Internet Intelligence Map gives users a multi-dimensional, graphical way to learn how different events, such as natural disasters or state-imposed disruptions, are impacting the internet. It provides country-level connectivity statistics based on traceroutes, BGP, and DNS query volumes on a single dashboard.

"People forget there's literally garden hose-sized tubes going through the ocean that are interconnecting continents," York said. "Those things get clipped. They're on the sea floor, so they're not always necessarily stable."

Years ago Dyn began tracking internet infrastructure for its global enterprise customers, which included major brands like Twitter and Netflix. Oracle merged those capabilities and services into its cloud infrastructure platform, as well as into SaaS applications to ensure optimal performance.

These performance-oriented services "can create differentiation and performance improvements for all layers of the cloud stack for Oracle," York said.

Oracle's Internet Intelligence team already showcases its analytic capabilities by publishing data and analysis of events like submarine cable breaks, BGP hijacks and natural disasters like hurricanes. The new Internet Intelligence Map makes those capabilities to anyone.

The information could be useful to anyone, with clear value for CIOs, York said.

"When they're thinking about moving more and more applications to the cloud or a global distribution of their application, they need to make sure they're doing it in highly available, highly performant environments."