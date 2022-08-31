Otterbox introduces GaN-based wall adapters, alongside new MagSafe stands

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Otterbox on Wednesday announced several new products that are part of the company's expanding power line of wall adapters, car chargers, and MagSafe charging stands. There are a total of three different wall adapters, each of which uses GaN technology to decrease the size while also allowing for faster charging with less heat. (You can read more about GaN technology here.)
There are 72W, 60W and 30W wall adapters, with the two highest watt models support laptop charging -- a first for Otterbox.
The 72W adapter has a single USB-A port with up to 12W of output and two USB-C ports that are capable of 30W each. The 72W adapter will retail for $69.95, with the 60W adapter priced at $59.95 and the 30W adapter priced at $49.95.
Otterbox also brought the same technology to the car in the form of three car plugs in the same wattage as the wall counterparts. That means there's a $54.95 72W car adapter, a $59.95 60W car adapter, and a $29.95 30W car adapter.
Alongside the wall adapters, OtterBox is releasing two new MagSafe charging stands. There's a single $99.95 MagSafe stand with 15W charging speed to fast charge your iPhone. Additionally, there's a 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand that will retail for $149.95, and it is capable of charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Both MagSafe chargers include a cable and wall adapter powerful enough to power the MagSafe stand.
Speaking of cables, Otterbox is also releasing new USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lighting cables that have been tested to survive a total of 30,000 bends and flexes (which sounds like more than I'll ever use in my lifetime).
There's a magnetic attachment on each cable, and when used with the included counterpart, you can magnetically attach your cables to your desk to prevent them from falling.
The USB-C cable is $29.95 while the USB-C to Lightning cable is $34.95. You can order all of this Otterbox gear right now directly from Otterbox.