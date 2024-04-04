'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Our favorite Nomad iPhone cases are buy one, get one 50% off right now
Nomad Goods' mobile accessories are known for their quality and Apple-like attention to detail and design. At ZDNET, several of our experts have hands-on tested various products from Nomad, and we've even featured them in multiple roundups of our favorite products, including chargers, cases, and watch bands.
But Nomad's top-notch products rarely get discounted. That's why it's a great time to snag these top notch iPhone cases while they're buy one, get one 50% off. Select leather skins are also included in this BOGO 50% off event, and some are even already discounted by 40% thanks to Nomad's ongoing overstock sale.
Also: Nomad's newest iPhone accessory will make you want to ditch your case
The promo event includes all of Nomad's iPhone cases for all models, including the Sport Case and Modern Leather Case, and will run through the end of April. Just simply use the code CASEOFF at checkout. (Note: The buy one, get one 50% discount will be applied to the lower priced case of the two).
The best Nomad iPhone cases to shop during the BOGO 50% off event
Nomad's Sport case is available for the various iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models.
ZDNET's Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner says that the Sport Case for iPhone is protective, easy-to-grip, lightweight, and notes that it has a very distinctive look.
"The attention to detail is apparent in the slight indent down the sides of the case that make easier to hold and the notched lines in the metal power button that have a wonderful tactile feel," Hiner says.
Also: Don't buy one of Apple's FineWoven cases. Get one of these instead
When will this deal expire?
This Nomad BOGO 50% off promo event will last through the end of April.
However, deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, although ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.