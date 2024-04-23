Nomad's glow-in-the-dark iPhone case just sold out, but its alternatives are just as good

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Last year, Nomad released one of the boldest accessories for the Apple Watch we've ever seen: a glow-in-the-dark Sport band. It was a very different look from what you get from conventional Apple Watch straps, and because of that, Nomad sold out shortly after the band went on sale.

Also: My favorite Apple Watch Ultra accessory is back in stock, and it's not made by Apple

Today, the company released a similar product. Only this time, for your iPhone. The new Sport case for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max has a glow-in-the-dark finish on the back, and it's such a limited-edition accessory that they're already sold out on Nomad's website.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

The Glow Sport case for the iPhone is just like any other Sport case in Nomad's lineup. It comes with a rubberized frame to protect your iPhone, eight-foot drop protection, a microfiber lining on the inside, and a glossy finish on the outside that's still plenty grippy. The difference? This one glows in the dark, and pretty brightly, too. I kept my phone face-down on my desk to let the sun beat down on it all day while I worked, and it definitely lit up my bedroom when I went to sleep.

Also: Nomad's newest iPhone accessory will make you want to ditch your case

During the day, the case has a light, almost seafoam green tint that I really dig. This shade of green is one of my favorites, and I've been begging Nomad's PR team to make a phone case or Apple Watch band using the case for over a year. I can't take any credit for this glowing case, obviously, but I felt inclined to disclose this just in case there's a commission for my original pitch in the future. (Kidding, obviously.)

I've been using this case for almost a week, and it's by far one of my favorites that Nomad has released. It's abundantly unique and different from other cases on the market, yet it still feels plenty ordinary given that it follows the same design as the rest of their Sport cases. I'm definitely planning to use it over the long term.

Also: I changed these 10 iPhone settings and improved battery life dramatically

While the case is officially out of stock on Nomad's website, and the company hasn't promised to ever bring it back, here's to hoping. In the meantime, The standard Sport Case for various iPhone models is still available, with six color options to choose from. They don't glow in the dark as much, but they remain some of the best iPhone cases we've tested.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

In addition to the case, Nomad has also announced a second generation of its Glow Sport band for the Apple Watch. It, too, is a limited edition, and it's a huge improvement over last year's.

What do I mean by that? According to Nomad, it can glow three times as bright as the previous version. When I got the original Glow band to test, I thought it was already pretty bright, especially if you spent the day on the beach in the hot sun. But this new one… my goodness, is it bright.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Here's a comparison between the old band (bottom) and the new band (top). As you can see, the new edition is far brighter at night, which is incredibly cool no matter how you look at it. Side note: it never bothered me while I slept, although I could see bugging some lighter sleepers out there.

Also: One feature makes this the best Apple Watch titanium band available

Because of how much brighter it is, the new Glow band has a much greener tint to it during the day, whereas the original model was an off-white color. I'll admit, the off-white color definitely goes with more outfits and occasions, but I dig the vibrancy and uniqueness of the green shade, too.

Taking pictures of glowing objects in the pitch-black dark is challenging, to say the least. Max Buondonno/ZDNET

If you want to pick one up, the Glow 2.0 band will cost you $60. It's available for both the 49mm/45mm Apple Watches as well as the smaller 41mm/40mm watches. Like the iPhone case, you're gonna wanna pick one up soon -- chances are it won't be around for long.