Nomad's newest iPhone accessory will make you want to ditch your case
One of the easiest ways to customize your smartphone is by outfitting it with a high quality skin. If you're unfamiliar, smartphone skins are basically premium stickers that give your phone a distinctive look, allowing you to give your device a different color, pattern, or material like leather.
In fact, leather skins are one of the most popular options on the market given their unique look and feel in the hand. But if you want one, you have to commit to putting a sticker on your phone and not feel tempted to peel it off which… yeah, I'm definitely guilty of that.
That's where Nomad comes in. The company has been making premium leather accessories for Apple devices for years, and now, it has announced a new Magnetic Leather Back for the iPhone 15 Pro that solves the issue of leather skins by letting you take it off whenever you want. Here's how it works.
The "skin" isn't a skin in the traditional sense; instead, it's more of a leather plate you place on the back of your iPhone when you want to spruce things up. Available in Black or Rustic Brown, it uses the MagSafe magnets on the back and "microsuction patches" to secure it to your phone. It even comes with a raised ring to protect your cameras.
Nomad said in an email that you can put the cover on and take it off whenever you want without issue, and that reigns true in real life. I've been popping my Magnetic Leather Back on and off my 15 Pro as I typed this article, and it's had no problem staying on regardless of how much you do it. It's the perfect accessory for anyone who wants a leather skin or textured backing but can't commit to putting stickers on their phone (or don't want to deal with the extra bulk of a case).
The Horween leather the MagSafe Back uses is sourced in the United States and will naturally patina over time, just like Nomad's other leather products. You still get full MagSafe charging compatibility while using it, and its snug fit means you're unlikely to get any dust or debris between it and the back of your phone.
The biggest downside is the limited device compatibility. Nomad is only selling it for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, leaving those with the regular 15 to rely on the company's cases for any leather needs. Luckily, if you own a member of the 15 Pro family, you won't be shelling out much cash for a Magnetic Leather Back; they're priced at $40, notably cheaper than the fully-covered cases, and are available from Nomad's website today.
In addition to the leather back plate, Nomad has also announced the Super Slim case for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. It released the case for the 14 Pro last year, and has maintained the same design for the 15 Pro with an ultra-thin form factor to help avoid scratches and scuffs on your phone. Colors include Carbide (dark gray) and Frost (white), and it's priced at $30.