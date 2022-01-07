Why you can trust ZDNet
OWC unveils professional Atlas Pro Series media card storage and reader

Professional-grade storage and readers for professionals.

OWC has unveiled a new line of high-capacity SD UHS-II V90 and CFexpress Type B media storage cards along with an ultra-compact universally compatible CFexpress reader.

The OWC Atlas Pro media cards have been engineered with performance and reliability in mind, allowing professional photographers and videographers to shoot and transfer RAW images and up to 8K video footage with the highest possible workflow efficiency.

OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 memory cards

OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 memory cards
  • Up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read real-world speeds
  • Uses advanced pseudo-Single-Level Cell (pSLC) flash memory to deliver 10X higher durability and increased performance than ordinary SD cards
  • Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant
  • Fully compatible with a wide variety of DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR, and cinema cameras
  • Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty
  • The OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities at $49.00
$49 at Macsales

OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards

OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards
  • Atlas Pro Ultra delivers sustained 1400MB/s speed
  • Up to 1500MB/s write and 1700MB/s read peak speeds
  • Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant
  • Backwards compatible with XQD devices
  • Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty
  • The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities
  • The OWC Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 320GB and 640GB capacities
View now at Macsales

OWC Atlas FXR Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader

OWC Atlas FXR Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader
  • Copy video footage and photos at over 1500MB/s
  • 7x smaller than other single readers
  • Bus-powered, so no power supply or power cable needed
  • Supports the maximum performance capability of CFX cards, Thunderbolt, and USB interfaces
  • The OWC Atlas FXR will be available in early Q2 2022
View now at Macsales

