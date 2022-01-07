OWC unveils professional Atlas Pro Series media card storage and reader

OWC has unveiled a new line of high-capacity SD UHS-II V90 and CFexpress Type B media storage cards along with an ultra-compact universally compatible CFexpress reader.

The OWC Atlas Pro media cards have been engineered with performance and reliability in mind, allowing professional photographers and videographers to shoot and transfer RAW images and up to 8K video footage with the highest possible workflow efficiency.

OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 memory cards Up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read real-world speeds

Uses advanced pseudo-Single-Level Cell (pSLC) flash memory to deliver 10X higher durability and increased performance than ordinary SD cards

Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Fully compatible with a wide variety of DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR, and cinema cameras

Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities at $49.00

OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards Atlas Pro Ultra delivers sustained 1400MB/s speed

Up to 1500MB/s write and 1700MB/s read peak speeds

Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Backwards compatible with XQD devices

Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities

The OWC Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 320GB and 640GB capacities