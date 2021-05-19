Palo Alto Networks unveils new innovations for Zero Trust architecture

Palo Alto Networks announced a slate of new features on Wednesday designed to help customers introduce a Zero Trust across their network security stack.

Anand Oswal, a senior vice president at Palo Alto Networks, said in a statement that they were trying to simplify the process of adopting complete Zero Trust Network Security by adding SaaS Security, Advanced URL Filtering, DNS Security, Cloud Identity Engine, and new ML-Powered Firewalls.

"The productivity of a hybrid workforce lies in the ability for users to move freely on and off the campus network and still securely access any applications or data from any device in any location. Enabling this seamless experience securely is one of the many promises of a Zero Trust architecture," Oswal said.

The company statement explained that the new tools will introduce Cloud Access Security Brokers, which enable secure access to SaaS applications, as well as a Cloud Identity Engine that authenticates and authorizes the network's users.

URL Filtering, beefed-up DNS Security, an ML-powered firewall and more round out the list of tools being incorporated across an organization's hardware, software and cloud.

Multiple customers shared their experience with the product, including representatives from Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical North America, CDW and World Wide Technology.

Bobby Wilkins, vice president of cybersecurity at Caesars, said they were using the SaaS Security solution to protect data across all of their corporate SaaS applications, and CDW vice president Tom Cahill added that the ML-driven firewall would help innovate the company's cybersecurity solutions.