Panel sought for Australia's government-wide SAP S/4 HANA ERP platform

Another government panel will be soon stood up, this time to provide the Australian government's new common enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, GovERP, with "complementary capabilities".

The SAP S/4 HANA platform aims to "consolidate, standardise, and automate the delivery of core transactional corporate services across non-corporate Commonwealth entities through designated Hubs and introduce common and coordinated investments in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems across the hubs".

There are currently six hubs that deliver payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit card management, and ledger management. Around 30 organisations are already receiving one or more services through a hub, the Department of Finance said.

Each hub currently delivers these services using their existing ERP systems, however, going forward, the government anticipates each hub will coordinate their investment which it hopes will reduce the number of ERP systems that are separately managed and maintained.

Finance is working with the hubs to undertake discovery work that will test the feasibility of the SAP-based hubs being moved to a common ERP instance.

"The current contractor management processes across the Australian Public Service (APS) are manual and cumbersome. Finance is seeking to resolve these operational inefficiencies by delivering responsive, reliable, and efficient outcomes for all contractor engagements," it said.

From the request for tender (RFT), Finance is intending to form a panel of one or more qualified suppliers capable of providing the first GovERP complementary capability, known as the Contractor Management System.

"In order to leverage each hub's existing investment, discovery work will be based on the GovERP Core Software Product. It is anticipated that the GovERP Core System could be complemented by a range of cloud-based products that would complete the functionality necessary to meet the Commonwealth's needs," the RFT says.

The ERP software as a service (SaaS) panel was announced in November, with a total of 24 panelists, including Accenture, Capgemini, Fujitsu, PwC Consulting, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services, and TechnologyOne, that can all provide scalable, commercial off-the-shelf ERP software provided as a SaaS solution; planning, design, and implementation services for delivery of the ERP solution; and the on-going maintenance and development for the ERP solution.

GovERP forms part of the federal government's Shared Services program, which began in 2016, with the initial phase of consolidation and standardisation to continue until 2021.

Finance said to date, 14 agencies, including six hubs, have transitioned, with 60 agencies due to transition over the next four years.

The program is being carried out across all non-corporate Commonwealth agencies in Australia.

