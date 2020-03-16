DTA goes to market for help with upping myGov capabilities

The federal government, which is looking to deliver a myGov update platform, is on the hunt for a systems integrator with hosting and software partnerships to help with its delivery.

As explained by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), the myGov update platform would operate as an extension to, and in parallel with, myGov.

"It will improve the way people and businesses to interact with government information and services," it said.

Specifically, the DTA is seeking an experienced seller or sellers who have the capability to design and deliver a digital platform that can offer government services across portfolios and jurisdictions, with the agency envisioning for the platform to have the capability to eventually integrate with events that people experience in their life, such as national disasters.

According to the request, the seller will be required to propose a suitable package of systems integrator services, with separate options for base software products and hosting platforms.

The successful seller will be required to work closely with the DTA and other government agencies.

Only assessed sellers on its Digital Marketplace can apply for the opportunity.

The Digital Marketplace is touted by the agency as being a "simple, open platform that brings government buyers and digital sellers together".

In attempting to spread the AU$6.5 billion spent annually on IT by the Australian government, the marketplace aims to simplify the procurement process and make it easier for businesses of all sizes to access government contracts.

There are currently 2,160 sellers registered to offer digital and IT services.

To date, there have been 3,382 opportunities on the marketplace, including 52 currently open. Just over AU$1.1 billion has been contracted, with the Department of Human Services cum Services Australia having been the highest spenders so far.

Since August 2016, the most opportunities have been awarded in the field of software engineering and development, with agile delivery and governance coming in second.

MyGov is the government's online service portal that has been touted as a secure way to access services online with one login and one password.

Currently, users can link Australian JobSearch, Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Centrelink, Child Support, Department of Health Applications Portal, Department of Veterans' Affairs, HousingVic Online Services, Medicare, My Aged Care, National Disability Insurance Scheme, National Redress Scheme, State Revenue Office Victoria, and My Health Record services to their myGov.

Australia's My Heath Record underwent a facelift over the weekend, with the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA), the My Health Record system operator, being hopeful the improvements will build trust within the community for the controversial medial file and provide crucial support to the health system and consumers over coming months.

The changes are also expected to improve the way a person's medicines list appears in the My Health Record, with ADHA saying it will provide better user experience for consumers logging into their own record and setting security controls.

