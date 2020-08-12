Paul Tyler takes reins at Superloop

The former chief customer officer for business at NBN, Paul Tyler, will become CEO of Superloop from October 1.

Tyler was previously the group managing director of Telstra Business and was APAC president at Nokia before that.

Current Superloop chief Drew Kelton will do a month of handover with Tyler in September, before becoming an executive director until March 2021 to focus on Superloop's international business, and thereafter be a non-executive director.

Superloop founder and chair Beven Slattery said he was delighted to have Tyler take up the role.

"He is uniquely positioned to understand the challenges and opportunities that the National Broadband Network offers enterprises and service providers looking to leverage this once in a lifetime opportunity to transition away from traditional networks," Slattery said.

In an update to the ASX last month, Superloop said it had full year revenue of AU$107 million, a decrease on last year's AU$117 million, while recording earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of AU$13.5 million.

The company said it had seen fibre connectivity sales increase by 46% over the full year to June 30, from AU$11.2 million to AU$16.4 million.

