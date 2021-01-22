Deal alert: Paychex's payroll processor for SMBs is free for three months

Paychex, an old-school payroll processing provider for small- to medium-sized businesses, is offering three free months of service as part of its latest promotion.

Processing employee payroll -- week after week, month after month, and year after year -- is tedious, which is why many small businesses choose to use a payroll processing vendor so they can get back to running their business and spend less time writing checks. There are many payroll processors, and Paychex is frequently ranked among the best.

Paychex: Three months free No payments until March 2021 This vendor offers a full array of payroll services including a mobile app, integrated HR services, and workers' compensation reporting. Employee benefits are also included, as is bookkeeping integration and the ability to auto-file all payroll taxes. Advanced payroll services typically cost an additional fee, but the base package, called Paychex Go, costs $59 per month plus $4 per employee. If you'd like to try Paychex and save on the upfront cost, it is giving away three free months of service for a limited time. The deal ends on Feb. 25, 2021. View Now at Paychex

Here is Paychex's fine print regarding who can take advantage of this promotion:

Eligible clients cannot currently be receiving payroll services from Paychex.

Eligible clients must select the Paychex Flex Pro, Select, or Enterprise payroll packages.

Eligible clients need between 1 to 50 employees at the time it commences payroll services.

Eligible clients need to run their first payroll by Feb. 25, 2021.

Eligible clients must process payroll for 12 consecutive months to receive three months.

Eligible clients will receive three months of free payroll in months one, two, and seven.

Check out TechRepublic's review of the top payroll processors to learn more about Paychex.