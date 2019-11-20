PayPal acquires Honey Science for $4 billion, adds offers, deals to payment network

PayPal said it will acquire Honey Science, a shopping and rewards platform, for $4 billion.

According to PayPal, the addition of Honey will boost engagement for its users as well as merchants. Honey was profitable in 2018 and PayPal said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Honey provides rewards, instant coupons and deals via a Chrome extension. Honey also has about 17 million monthly active users as well as 30,000 online retailers in its network.

PayPal said in a statement that it will use Honey's technology to personalize shopping experiences and scale the deals network. PayPal reckons that it will be able to drive transactions via exclusive offers across its payment network, which includes PayPal as well as Venmo.

Add it up and Honey's offers will reach more than 275 million PayPal and Venmo accounts.

Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, said Honey will be one of "the most transformative acquisitions in PayPal's history." Honey will continue to be led by co-founders George Ruan and Ryan Hudson.

Honey will be accretive to PayPal's non-GAAP earnings in 2021.