PayPal to acquire iZettle for $2.2 billion

PayPal plans to acquire iZettle, a Swedish firm that provides mobile card readers and other payment tools for small businesses. The deal is expected to be worth $2.2 billion, Bloomberg reports, making it PayPal's biggest acquisition ever.
With iZettle's help, PayPal could expand its international footprint, and it could better compete against companies like Square for a spot in physical storefronts. Launched in 2010, iZettle has hundreds of thousands of customers in a dozen countries in Europe and Latin America.
As recently as last week, iZettle said it was going public with the intent of raising 2 billion Swedish krona ($230 million USD) in additional capital. Its last valuation in December came in at $950 million.
As it moves into offering point-of-sale tools, PayPal is also planning to roll out traditional banking tools like debit cards that are geared to people who don't have access to financial services.
