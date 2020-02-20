Pegasystems hires new Latam head



Software firm Pegasystems has announced Maurício Prado Silva as the new leader of its Latin American operations

In his new job at the company, which develops software for customer engagement and digital processes, Silva will focus on boosting the business across the region. "Our initial objective is to grow the customer base, expand our presence, and strengthen alliances with business partners," Prado said. "We want to be closer to clients to better meet their current and future needs."

The executive joins the company from Oracle, where he spent two years as sales vice president for business applications. He left Oracle last month, after helping top management re-position the firm's offering of service-based software in areas such as customer relationship management.

Prior to Oracle, Silva was president at Salesforce Brazil. He had joined the cloud software firm as vice president for cloud services for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2014, then was appointed president for the country operations and left in 2017.

With offices in Brazil and Mexico, Pega has been operating in Latin America for over a year. Among Pegasystems' customers in Brazil are large companies across the financial services, insurance, telecom, healthcare sectors.