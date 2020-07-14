Pegasystems launches tool to enable self-healing RPA bots

Pegasystems is launching X-ray Vision, a tool that enables robotic process automation to fix itself without human intervention.

X-ray Vision aims to address the problem of bot failures. The service detects and then fixes bots. The tool will be combined with automated bot authoring tools in Pega RPA, which is part of the Pega Infinity suite.

Broken bots occur when applications user interfaces and processes change and can result in downtime and maintenance costs.

X-ray Vision will detect broken bots and then fix them. Machine learning will update the AI model to improve detection over time.

According to Pega, X-ray Vision leverages its Deep Robotics technology that binds bots within native application controls. Deep Robotics then uses algorithms to create bots and then maintain them.

X-ray Vision will be included in the new version of Pega RPA, which will be available in the third quarter.

RPA has become a hot investment area. IBM recently acquired WDG Automation. as the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the need for automation, While Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and Pegasystems are larger RPA vendors, enterprise software giants have started to buy smaller players. For instance, Microsoft recently acquired Softomotive. SAP acquired Contextor SAS. Appian bought Novayre Solutions SL.