ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services.
Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
Only the white pair is available for the price – the black is also on sale but you'll only get $50 off – but for $157, you get a great pair of earbuds. Philips' Fidelio line is always designed to bring the best features available in the audio world straight to your ears, and these T1s use precise audio engineering and leading edge technology to deliver their signature sound.
The earbud tips offer adjustability to ensure that you have the correct fit in your ears. This fit is essential to ensure that the earbuds successfully implement the state-of-the-art hybrid active noise canceling hardware to block out unwanted noise while you're listening to your music. Because they're so large, those with smaller ears may want to look elsewhere, but those that require a bigger fit would do well to invest in this pair.
They're IPX4 water resistant, and you can listen up to 13 hours on a single charge, and up to 48 hours with the charging case (up to 34 with ANC on). The accompanying app that allows customization also offers compatibility with Android and iOS.
At 47% off, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these earbuds. Add them to your cart today to take advantage of this $157 deal. You can also check out our favorite picks for best noise canceling earbuds as well as noise canceling headphones.