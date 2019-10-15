Pitney Bowes claims customer data is safe following malware attack

Pitney Bowes has confirmed it has fallen victim to a malware attack that encrypted information on some of its systems and disrupted customer access to its services.

The company's mailing system products and online accounting reports were affected by the incident. Specifically, customers cannot refill postage or upload transactions on their mailing machine, or retrieve accounting reports.

The company said that all of its systems are being closely monitored and "things may change", but currently its mailing machines can print indicia, if funds are available, and its SendPro C devices can print shipping labels from the device.

The company, however, has limited access to customer account details for supplies ordering.

The postage-focused company, which has labelled itself as "the craftsmen of commerce", said its technical team is working to restore the affected systems, and that it is working closely with third-party consultants to address the malware incident.

"Upon discovery of the cyberattack, we immediately assembled our Enterprise Outage Response Team to address the situation. We continue to work with third party security experts to resolve the issues," the company said in a statement.

Pitney Bowes said it has seen no evidence that customer accounts or data has been impacted, nor does it believe there are other client risks.

"At this time, the company has seen no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed," it said.

Pitney Bowes claims 90% of the Fortune 500, saying it also supports over one million companies.

In August, Pitney Bowes entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Software Solutions business to Syncsort for $700 million in cash.

